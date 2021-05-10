Cruella: Trailer Reveals New Florence + The Machine Song

Cruella: With only a few weeks to go, Disney is raising expectations for the film Cruella by revealing a preview of the original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine.

The music will be part of the film and the soundtrack, composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. The trailer highlights Florence Welch’s incredible vocals and Britell’s dynamic composition.

Florence + The Machine has frequently appeared on film and television soundtracks, lending their distinct and eclectic melodies to various fantasy-based projects. Some examples include “Heavy in Your Arms”, from Eclipse, from the Twilight saga, “Breath of Life”, from Snow White and the Hunter, and “Jenny of Oldstones”, from the eighth season of Game of Thrones.

Check out the trailer with the song:

When asked about his participation on the Cruella soundtrack, Welch said: “Some of the first songs I learned to sing were Disney songs. And villains usually won the best musical numbers. So, to help create and execute a song for this new film is the fulfillment of a childhood dream. I am very grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom and for entrusting me with this project ”.

Britell quickly became one of the best composers working in the industry today. Drawing attention for the first time for his impressive work on Moonlight, Britell’s music became instantly recognizable with the theme song for Succession, which won an Emmy for Best Original Opening Theme. Her work will also appear in the upcoming series The Underground Railroad, marking her third collaboration with director Barry Jenkins.

Cruella is a prequel to the infamous Cruella de Vil, set in the 1970s, with Emma Stone playing Estella, a young con artist and aspiring stylist who challenges a legendary fashion icon: Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson.

The feature film premieres in theaters and Disney + with premium access on May 28. Be sure to check it out!