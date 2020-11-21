Cruella, Peter Pan, can appear directly in Disney +.

The Cruella film, as well as the remakes of Pinocchio and Peter Pan, will be able to premiere directly on Disney + streaming. The possibility has been discussed due to the potential loss of business that the studios face due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, nothing has been accomplished by Disney. Cruella will star Emma Stone as the title character, villain of 101 Dalmatians. On another occasion, Cruella de Vil was played by Glenn Close.

The new version of the classic Pinocchio will be directed by Robert Zemeckis, famous for the Back to the Future trilogy. The cast will have Tom Hanks in a prominent role. Peter Pan’s remake, titled Peter Pan and Wendy, will be signed by David Lowery, with actor Jude Law playing the iconic Captain Hook.

As the expectation of debut for each of these films is for the next year, it is possible that, in fact, they will be released in streaming. The good news for the company is that, with the arrival of Disney + in Latin America, subscriptions have been progressively increasing.

Remember that earlier this month, Disney surpassed the mark of 70 million subscribers worldwide, with an increase of 13.2 million compared to the last update released in August. The platform’s expectation, however, was much lower compared to the same period.

Bob Chapek, current Disney CEO, said in a press release in early November that even with the coronavirus pandemic, the company had managed to grow with great success. “We were able to take bold and deliberate measures to position our company for greater long-term growth,” he said.

Other companies have also shown interest in launching content that was scheduled for theaters directly in streaming. This is the case of Warner with Wonder Woman 1984.

Let’s wait for news involving all these films!



