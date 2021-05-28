Cruella: How Does Fashion Fit Into The Disney Film Narrative?

Cruella: When Disney announced that it would be making a movie out of one of its most iconic villains, fans didn’t know what to expect. Cruella will make her debut only tomorrow (28), but one aspect has already caught the public’s attention: the fashion and the extravagant looks of the title character.

Set in London in the 1970s, in the midst of the punk rock revolution, the production follows the story of Cruella (Emma Stone) through 47 iconic looks. And the villain is not the only fashionista in the feature. Her enemy, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), is also the owner of impressive clothes.

Cruella: fashion shines in the Disney movie

Young swindler Estella is a creative and smart girl who is determined to be known for her clothing designs. On the streets of London, the young woman befriends the thieving duo Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and Jasper (Joel Fry).

One day, Estella’s talent catches the eye of fashion legend Baroness Von Hellman, who hires the girl. The relationship between the two will be the starting point for the young stylist to embrace her rebellious side and become the evil and vindictive Cruella seen in 101 Dalmatians.

Winner of two Oscars and costume designer of the production, Jenny Beavan says that dressing Emma Stone for the film was like characterizing two completely different characters. After all, Estella and Cruella have different styles.

For the film, 277 costumes were made. The protagonist alone wore 47 pieces, while Emma Thompson had 30 changes of clothes.

In the midst of so many looks, some pieces called more attention than others. The main one is an organza dress with more than 5,000 flower petals sewn by hand. Cruella is dressed in it when she climbs on top of a car and covers it with her skirt.