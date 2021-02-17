Cruella: gets the trailer about the villain of 101 Dalmatians

Disney Pictures released on Wednesday (17), the first official trailer of Cruella. Starring Emma Stone, the live-action film will tell the origin story of Cruella de Vil – iconic villain in the 101 Dalmatians franchise.

Set in London in the 1970s, the feature shows how young stylist Estella de Vil became obsessed with dog skins, especially Dalmatians. Then, viewers will follow her transformation into a “cruel and scary legend”.

In the preview, it is possible to see Cruella well before becoming the famous villain with split hair. In search of success at any cost in the fashion world, the narration perfectly highlights the protagonist’s extravagant and narcissistic personality.

In addition to Emma Stone, the cast of the film features actors Mark Strong (Shazam!) And Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee). Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and Emily Beecham also act in the production with script by Dana Fox (Megarrromântico) and Tony McNamara (A Favorita).

Directed by Craig Gillespie (Eu Tonya), Cruella is scheduled to open in American theaters on May 28, 2021. However, the date may change due to the coronavirus pandemic and the film can go directly to Disney + streaming.

The Origins of the Villains

Cruella is another Disney bet on presenting the more humanized side of fairy tale villains. In 2014, Maleficent showed the origin story of the Sleeping Beauty antagonist and raised $ 758 million worldwide.

The production starring Angelina Jolie had a continuation called Malévola: Dona Do Mal. Launched in 2019, the film failed to repeat the great performance of the original and earned just over US $ 490 million.