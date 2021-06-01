Cruella: Disney Movie Has Almost 100% Public Approval

Cruella: Disney’s new live-action Cruella is already one of the studio’s biggest blockbusters. The film, which has the origins of an iconic villain, is currently with 97% of public approval, according to the website Rotten Tomatoes.

With that, the movie becomes Disney’s most popular live-action. Until then, who occupied the top of the list was another iconic villain: Maleficent. The character already has two productions of his own, the second having reached 95% of public approval. In third place appears Aladdin. Check out the complete list below.

Cruella (2021) – 97%

Maleficent: Master of Evil (2019) – 95%

Aladdin (2019) – 94%

The Lion King (2019) – 88%

Mogli: The Wolf Boy (2016) – 86%

Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion (2018) – 83%

Beauty and the Beast (2017) – 80%

Cinderella (2015) – 78%

Maleficent (2014) – 70%

Alice in Wonderland (2010) – 55%

The Jungle Book (1994) – 55%

The Lady and the Vagabundo (2019) – 50%

Mulan (2020) – 48%

Dumbo (2019) – 48%

Alice Through the Mirror (2016) – 48%

101 Dalmatians (1996) – 40%

102 Dalmatians (2000) – 32%