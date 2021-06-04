Cruella: Disney Invested A Lot Of Money in The Soundtrack

Cruella: Disney’s new live-action features the origin story of Cruella de Vil, one of the most iconic villains in the studio’s animations. With Emma Stone in the lead role, the film is set in London in the 1970s, which greatly influences the entire concept of the work, from the costumes to the soundtrack.
The songs that pack the film range from rock classics such as Deep Purple, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Black Sabbath, to punk effervescence such as The Clash, Blondie and The Stooges (whose song I Wanna Be Your Dog in the film is played by John McCrea). It is noteworthy that most of the songs are not original, which indicates that Disney spent a considerable sum in copyright with the production.
Check out the complete list below, with Cruella’s soundtrack.
Bloody Well Right – Supertramp
I Am Woman – Helen Reddy
Inside Looking Out – The Animals
Hush – Deep Purple
Whisper Whisper – Bee Gees
She She’s A Rainbow – The Rolling Stones
Watch the Dog that Brings the Bone – Sandy Gaye
Time of the Season – The Zombies
I Gotcha – Joe Tex American
Five to One – The Doors
These Boots are Made for Walking – Nancy Sinatra
Feeling Good – Nina Simone
Fire – Ohio Players
Whole Lotta Love – Ike and Tina Turner
The Wild One – Suzi Four
Call me Cruella – Florence + the Machine
Livin’ Thing – Electric Light Orchestra
Stone Cold Crazy – Queen
Car Wash – Rose Royce
Boys Keep Swinging – David Bowie
One Way or Another – Blondie
I Get Ideas (When We Are Dancing) – Tony Martin
Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
I Love Paris – Georgia Gibbs
Love is Like a Violin – Ken Dodd
Theme from a Summer Place – Norrie Paramour and His Orchestra
Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps – Doris Day
You’re Such A Good Looking Woman – Joe Dolan
I Want to Be Your Dog – John McCrea
Smile – Judy Garland
Nightmares – The J. Geils Band
Eternelle – Brigitte Fontaine
Come Together – Ike and Tina Turner
The Wizard – Black Sabbath
Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones
Cruella premiered on June 28 with simultaneous release in theaters and Disney+.