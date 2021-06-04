Cruella: Disney Invested A Lot Of Money in The Soundtrack

Cruella: Disney’s new live-action features the origin story of Cruella de Vil, one of the most iconic villains in the studio’s animations. With Emma Stone in the lead role, the film is set in London in the 1970s, which greatly influences the entire concept of the work, from the costumes to the soundtrack.

The songs that pack the film range from rock classics such as Deep Purple, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Black Sabbath, to punk effervescence such as The Clash, Blondie and The Stooges (whose song I Wanna Be Your Dog in the film is played by John McCrea). It is noteworthy that most of the songs are not original, which indicates that Disney spent a considerable sum in copyright with the production.

Check out the complete list below, with Cruella’s soundtrack.

Bloody Well Right – Supertramp

I Am Woman – Helen Reddy

Inside Looking Out – The Animals

Hush – Deep Purple

Whisper Whisper – Bee Gees

She She’s A Rainbow – The Rolling Stones

Watch the Dog that Brings the Bone – Sandy Gaye

Time of the Season – The Zombies

I Gotcha – Joe Tex American

Five to One – The Doors

These Boots are Made for Walking – Nancy Sinatra

Feeling Good – Nina Simone

Fire – Ohio Players

Whole Lotta Love – Ike and Tina Turner

The Wild One – Suzi Four

Call me Cruella – Florence + the Machine

Livin’ Thing – Electric Light Orchestra

Stone Cold Crazy – Queen

Car Wash – Rose Royce

Boys Keep Swinging – David Bowie

One Way or Another – Blondie

I Get Ideas (When We Are Dancing) – Tony Martin

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

I Love Paris – Georgia Gibbs

Love is Like a Violin – Ken Dodd

Theme from a Summer Place – Norrie Paramour and His Orchestra

Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps – Doris Day

You’re Such A Good Looking Woman – Joe Dolan

I Want to Be Your Dog – John McCrea

Smile – Judy Garland

Nightmares – The J. Geils Band

Eternelle – Brigitte Fontaine

Come Together – Ike and Tina Turner

The Wizard – Black Sabbath

Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones

Cruella premiered on June 28 with simultaneous release in theaters and Disney+.