Cruella (Disney): back to the origins of this super-villain!

In the next Disney film, “Cruella”, the troubled past of this super-villain will be revealed. Awesome, isn’t it?

There are some Disney super villains that you can’t forget. Cruella is one of them! Yes, this vicious woman, invented by English author Dodie Smith as the main villain in his novel 101 Dalmatians, is a real monster. And for good reason, Cruella is known for her terrible passion: killing dogs to make coats with their skin. Just that !

So, does Cruella still have a part of humanity? In any case, that’s what Craig Gillespie, director of the upcoming Disney film “Cruella”, seems to be thinking. Indeed, in this film, he intends to develop the troubled past of this emblematic character. Awesome, isn’t it?

Yep, this new Disney movie will bring viewers into the dark spirit of this super-villain, played by Emma Stone! Crazy, right?

So, will we finally find out why Cruella loves killing dogs so much?

RETURN TO THE ORIGINS OF CRUELLA IN THE EPONYM OF DISNEY!

Has Cruella always been a monster? Doesn’t it hide a part of humanity?

This is, among other things, what the next Disney film inspired by 101 Dalmatians should answer.

Indeed, as Mark Strong explained, this film will look back on the origins of this super-villain:

“What the movie does, which is great, is trying to shed some light on the origin of the Cruella that we think we know. It’s a story of development, you see it becoming the Cruella de Vil we know and love. Or rather hate it. ”

Thus, we will find Cruella in London, in the 1970s. While she was only at the beginning of her career as a young fashion designer, the latter began to develop an obsession with dog skins, and more particularly Dalmatians. A fixette that will lead her on increasingly dark paths, thus becoming the Cruella de Vil of 101 Dalmatians.

We, in any case, we can’t wait to see this film! Especially since it will take place in the world of haute couture! So awesome !

