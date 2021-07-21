Cruella: Ana Maria Braga Appears With The Villain’s Cosplay At More you

Cruella: During today’s Mais Você (21), Ana Maria Braga appeared characterized as Cruella. Wearing a long red dress, mask and a black and white wig, Ana Maria made reference to one of the sequences from the Disney villain’s solo movie. Check out the video of the opening of the program below.

cosplay queen

This wasn’t the first time Ana Maria appeared on her morning show. The presenter has a habit of appearing live, incorporating people and characters from pop culture. At other times, she has appeared featured as singers Madonna and Amy Winehouse.

Also, she quoted Naruto when she appeared with her hair dyed pink, in a reference to the character Sakura. It is worth remembering that in 2019, Mais Você had the song Haruka Kanata, by Asian Kung-Fu Generation, as the opening theme of the program. The song was also one of the themes used in the opening of Naruto.

On Wednesday’s program, the presenter used the moment to publicize the partnership between Globoplay and Disney+, which offers a promotional package with both subscriptions.

Cruella is Disney’s 17th live action and tells the character’s origin story and her trajectory to become one of the studio’s most iconic villains. Starring Emma Stone and with Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya) as director, the film opened in June with simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+.