Cruel Summer: Freeform Series Revamped For Season 2

Cruel Summer: Freeform recently confirmed the renewal of Cruel Summer for a 2nd season. The mystery production aired the last episode of its 1st year last Tuesday night (15th). In Brazil, the launch of this initial wave is expected to take place in August through Amazon Prime Video.

The series’ plot explored a powerful narrative involving teenagers in very different positions from each other. Thus, over three different years, viewers watch some facts about the life of each of the characters, intertwined by a very mysterious event.

The creators have not yet commented on the fate of the story, considering that there are few gaps to be closed. Thus, some fans already speculate the possibility of Cruel Summer serving as an anthology.

Learn more about Cruel Summer, a series full of unexpected conflicts

Created by executive producer Jessica Biel, also responsible for The Sinner, the series consists of a layered psychological thriller. The protagonists are two opposite girls: Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), the popular one, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the nerd.

At some point, the first one disappears and Jeanette is accused of being linked to the possible crime. Although all the clues support the hypothesis of the nerd girl’s involvement, there are some important questions about Kate’s conduct for some years.

For this reason, walking through these moments, the narrative investigates what would have happened to the character up to the point of her disappearance. With this, the points of view on the subject are gradually being modified, challenging the viewers’ perception and showing how simple questions can truly transform anyone’s life.

“I think what held the audience was the construction of a very strong mystery, which is told from the point of view of two characters that people have managed to identify with,” revealed Tara Duncan, president of Freeform, in a recent interview with Deadline.

