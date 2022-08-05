Cruel News about the possible return of CM Punk for AEW All Out

SM Punk is AEW’s most important star, and the company can’t accept that he won’t be brought back to All Out with pay—per-view. He last wrestled on the June 1 episode of 0f Wednesday Night Dynamite, where he teamed up with FTR to fight Gunn Club and Max Custer. During this segment, the world champion injured his leg and missed the Forbidden Door and ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view events due to the wound.

AEW and Punk tried to set a timeline for his return. John Moxley defended the temporary AEW World Championship while the “Voice of the Silent” is on the mend, and even said that there is no need to call him a temporary champion anymore. When the Punk is ready to fight again, he will combine his championship title with the one who is the temporary title holder at the moment. There should have been at least some hope that the unification match could top AEW’s biggest pay-per-view this year, but it doesn’t seem to be the case at this stage.

By topic: How Triple H Changed the creative direction of WWE in just 1 Week

In a recent issue of Wrestling Observer Radio , Dave Meltzer told the following about SM Punk: “I know that two weeks ago the Punk was very bad. kind of, so it’s probably going to end up [in Full Gear].” This is in line with the updated injury information that Punk gave at the recent Comic Con in San Diego, where he shockingly admitted that he had to relearn how to walk.

Meltzer’s report won’t surprise AEW fans who are following Punk’s recovery. It’s still hard to hear that his return to All Out is more or less ruled out. Full Gear will not take place until November. AEW has not announced where the show will physically take place. Punk’s participation in the main event of All Out would be successful for the company, given that it takes place in his hometown of Chicago.

It is unclear who will be the interim All Out champion, but there is no one in the company who could replace CM Punk in terms of gravity and star power. No matter how good Brian Danielson, Adam Cole and Claudio Castagnoli are, they don’t require the same attention as Punk. The Windy City has always treated AEW incredibly well and is perhaps its most supportive city. Even when he was in WWE, the reception that Punk gets in Chicago was otherworldly, so having such an atmosphere to close the pay-per-view would be stellar.