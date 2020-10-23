Crown Snows Complete Pokédex: All Returning Pokémon

We review the hundred of new Pokémon from the previous 7 generations that are back in Pokémon Sword and Shield; legendary included.
Pokémon Sword and Shield welcome this October 23 The Snows of the Crown, the second part of the Expansion Pass. It is now available to all Nintendo Switch title players who have purchased this DLC, the first part of which we played last June under the name of The Island of Armor. If on this island we had a hundred new creatures from previous generations, this time we have another hundred, but with the accent on legendary species.
In this way, to the 400 Pokémon species included in Galar and the hundred of The Island of Armor we must add another hundred, which gives a sum of more than 600 Pokémon of the total of about 900 of the National Pokédex of the universe of the saga. Will we all have future installments of the eighth generation? It is possible, but for now, getting hold of all of them may take us a few dozen hours. Here below we leave you the complete list of exclusives of Las Nieves de la Corona, a Pokédex of the most varied.
Pokémon Sword and Shield are available only on Nintendo Switch. The Expansion Pass is priced at 29.99 euros from the eShop (includes La Isla de la Armadura and Las Nieves de la Corona), but it is important not to get confused when making the purchase; we must specifically choose the Expansion Pass that corresponds to our edition; or Sword or Shield. Great care! It is irreversible.
All Returning Pokémon – Complete Pokédex
- Absol
- Aerodactyl
- Aggron
- Altaria
- Amaura
- Anorith
- Archen
- Archeops
- Armaldo
- Aron
- Audino
- Aurorus
- Azelf
- Bagon
- Beldum
- Blaziken
- Cabrink
- Carracosta
- Combusken
- Cradily
- Crobat
- Cyrogonal
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Dratini
- Electabuzz
- Electivire
- Elekid
- Gabite
- Gible
- Golbat
- Grachomp
- Grovyle
- Jynx
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Lairaon
- Lileep
- Magby
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Marshtomp
- Mesprit
- Metagross
- Metang
- Mudkip
- Nidoking
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran
- Nidoran
- Nidorina
- Nidorino
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Relicanth
- Salamence
- Sceptile
- Sealeo
- Shjelgon
- Smoochum
- Spheal
- Spritomb
- Swablu
- Swampert
- Tirtouga
- Torchic
- Treecko
- Tyrantrum
- Tyrunt
- Uxie
- Walrein
- Zubat
All Legendary Pokémon in Crown Snow
- Articuno
- Articuno de Galar
- Blacephalon
- Buzzwole
- Calyrex
- Celesteela
- Cresselia
- Diancie
- Entei
- Genesect
- Gialga
- Giratina
- Glastrier
- Groudon
- Guzzlord
- Heatran
- Ho-oh
- Kartana
- Kyogre
- Landorus
- Latias
- Latios
- lugia
- Moltres
- Moltres de Galar
- Nagandel
- Nihilego
- Palkia
- Pheromose
- Poipole
- Raikou
- Rayquaza
- Regice
- Regidrago
- Regieleki
- Regigigas
- RegiRock
- Registeel
- Spectrier
- Stakataka
- Suicune
- Tapu bulu
- Tapu koko
- Tapu lele
- Thundurus
- Toirnadus
- Victini
- Volcanion
- Xerneas
- Xurkitree
- Yveltal
- Zapdos
- Zapdos de Galar
- Zygarde