Crown Snows Complete Pokédex: All Returning Pokémon

We review the hundred of new Pokémon from the previous 7 generations that are back in Pokémon Sword and Shield; legendary included.

Pokémon Sword and Shield welcome this October 23 The Snows of the Crown, the second part of the Expansion Pass. It is now available to all Nintendo Switch title players who have purchased this DLC, the first part of which we played last June under the name of The Island of Armor. If on this island we had a hundred new creatures from previous generations, this time we have another hundred, but with the accent on legendary species.

In this way, to the 400 Pokémon species included in Galar and the hundred of The Island of Armor we must add another hundred, which gives a sum of more than 600 Pokémon of the total of about 900 of the National Pokédex of the universe of the saga. Will we all have future installments of the eighth generation? It is possible, but for now, getting hold of all of them may take us a few dozen hours. Here below we leave you the complete list of exclusives of Las Nieves de la Corona, a Pokédex of the most varied.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are available only on Nintendo Switch. The Expansion Pass is priced at 29.99 euros from the eShop (includes La Isla de la Armadura and Las Nieves de la Corona), but it is important not to get confused when making the purchase; we must specifically choose the Expansion Pass that corresponds to our edition; or Sword or Shield. Great care! It is irreversible.

All Returning Pokémon – Complete Pokédex

Absol

Aerodactyl

Aggron

Altaria

Amaura

Anorith

Archen

Archeops

Armaldo

Aron

Audino

Aurorus

Azelf

Bagon

Beldum

Blaziken

Cabrink

Carracosta

Combusken

Cradily

Crobat

Cyrogonal

Dragonair

Dragonite

Dratini

Electabuzz

Electivire

Elekid

Gabite

Gible

Golbat

Grachomp

Grovyle

Jynx

Kabuto

Kabutops

Lairaon

Lileep

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Marshtomp

Mesprit

Metagross

Metang

Mudkip

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Nidoran

Nidoran

Nidorina

Nidorino

Omanyte

Omastar

Relicanth

Salamence

Sceptile

Sealeo

Shjelgon

Smoochum

Spheal

Spritomb

Swablu

Swampert

Tirtouga

Torchic

Treecko

Tyrantrum

Tyrunt

Uxie

Walrein

Zubat

All Legendary Pokémon in Crown Snow

Articuno

Articuno de Galar

Blacephalon

Buzzwole

Calyrex

Celesteela

Cresselia

Diancie

Entei

Genesect

Gialga

Giratina

Glastrier

Groudon

Guzzlord

Heatran

Ho-oh

Kartana

Kyogre

Landorus

Latias

Latios

lugia

Moltres

Moltres de Galar

Nagandel

Nihilego

Palkia

Pheromose

Poipole

Raikou

Rayquaza

Regice

Regidrago

Regieleki

Regigigas

RegiRock

Registeel

Spectrier

Stakataka

Suicune

Tapu bulu

Tapu koko

Tapu lele

Thundurus

Toirnadus

Victini

Volcanion

Xerneas

Xurkitree

Yveltal

Zapdos

Zapdos de Galar

Zygarde



