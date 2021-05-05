Crossroads Inn: Tavern Simulator Arrives in May for Xbox One

Crossroads Inn: Developer Klabater has revealed that the strategy and management game Crossroads Inn will be released for Xbox One on May 19.

Initially launched in October 2019 for PC (Steam), Crossroads Inn brings elements of RPG and business simulation, putting players to manage a tavern and manage it however they want.

The title also features a campaign mode where it is possible to ascend socially and stand out through missions, relationships, and involvement in intrigues and antics with competitors and interested groups. In addition, the game adds a free editing mode fully integrated with Steam workshop, allowing the mastery of mechanics and countless other features.

Have you ever played Crossroads Inn on PC? Leave your answer in the comments.