Crossing animals should be harder (but not by much)

Animal Crossing is not a series of games known for its great complexity, nor is it a series that requires it. Far from the complexity of something like Dark Souls, the games are characterized by a relaxed pace, which makes them ideal for those who want to kill a few hours without straining their brain too much. From idly tweaking the layout of the house to fishing in the river and catching a good boot, the most stressful thing in Animal Crossing is usually the backbreaking debt that the player receives from the prop of the Tom Nook series.

Animal Crossing takes place in different locations, but with several common themes. The player character is always the only person in a world full of animals. They are almost immediately approached by the beloved local supervillain Animal Crossing Tom Nook, who convinces them to buy a house and outbuildings for ever larger amounts of bells (in-game currency), and they can repay this debt, as well as other projects by fishing, collecting plants and doing other daily chores and chores.

Related to this: How Animal Crossing Bug Off 2022 Is Different This Year

Although the lack of complexity in Animal Crossing games is relaxing, they can quickly get bored. Additional tests in the series (but not too many) could make it more exciting, without depriving it of a relaxed atmosphere. Each of the game activities, from archaeology to fishing, is well suited to kill time and pay off debts. Each of them can be expanded in such a way as to make them more complex and time-consuming, but ultimately more attractive to those who are looking for more time in the village.

Archaeological research can add depth to the animal crossing system

Blathers the Owl will pay handsomely for any fossils that the player can dig up in the village. These fossils can be obtained simply by finding a piece of disturbed ground and digging it out with a shovel, provided that the player does not dig up one of the many types of Animal Crossing gyroids. The expansion of this system may require the transformation of archaeology into a project in accordance with the construction projects of the series. Players may have to separate some of their villages to become an excavation site, and spend time completing tasks digitally to really find the fossil. This expansion will preserve the simple nature of archaeology in Animal Crossing without adding too much mechanical complexity.

Fishing in Animal Crossing sometimes does not catch the players

The fishing system in Animal Crossing can be improved. As it stands, the only difficulty in catching fish is to quickly get to point A when the fish gets hooked. Then the character instantly pulls anything out of the water, from a pike to a whale shark, and puts it in his pocket. A proper fishing mini-game could improve this system and make it more attractive to players. As soon as the fish gets on the line, a mini-game begins, the difficulty of which is determined by how big the fish is (the biggest fish you can catch in Animal Crossing is the most difficult) and how much the player pulls on the line. a more rewarding experience that makes a whale shark feel like a greater achievement than a simple bluegill.

Making Animal Crossing harder is a delicate suggestion. Many fans like this series because of the casual and laid-back nature of the games. Too much difficulty can alienate these casual players. However, adding depth to some long-standing systems in the series can revitalize them and add complexity that ordinary players will find useful rather than intimidating.