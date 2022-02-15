CrossFireX: New Update Fixes Bug And Lets You Play Campaign

CrossfireX didn’t exactly have the best possible launch when it arrived on Xbox Game Pass on the 10th, with the developers even publicly apologizing for the fact that their promised campaign wasn’t accessible, but that has just been resolved with the arrival of a new update!

Now available for download, the patch weighs in at just over 2.51GB and, according to the first reports from the community, finally solves the biggest problem and allows all Xbox Series X/S players to be able to access the story mode in Operation Catalyst.

Microsoft itself had already announced on the 10th that they were aware of the problem and that they were actively working to find a solution, so it’s great to know that the issue is resolved once and for all.