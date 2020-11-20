CrossfireX had its launch postponed to 2021

Fans of first-person shooter games that awaited the arrival of CrossfireX for Xbox One and Xbox Series X will have to wait a little longer, as the title has been delayed in its launch and has been postponed to 2021.

“After much discussion and taking into account the challenges faced by Smilegate on behalf of Covid-19, we made the difficult decision to postpone the launch of CrossfireX to 2021”, says a statement released by the team responsible for developing the game.

A new release date will be released later for Microsoft’s exclusive title. Remember, this is the game that will feature a campaign created by the Remedy team, which developed the Alan Wake series.



