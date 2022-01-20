Crossfire: Legion Will Enter Early Access This Fall

The game Crossfire: Legion was announced in June of last year by Koch Media, but until now we didn’t have much information about the project from the Blackbird Interactive studio. Until today (18), when the producer revealed a new trailer and details about the next steps of development:

Crossfire Legion has already gained a page on Steam with updated information and early access registration, and it has been confirmed that the new game will be part of the same FPS universe, with the Black List, Global Risk factions, and a third team not yet revealed that will only be shown in February.

Here the approach will be RTS, in which the player is forced to choose a faction leader and then take advantage of their abilities. During this month’s technical tests, the two already revealed factions will be able to face each other in two maps in PvP format, 1 against 1 or 3 against 3.

Next month we will also have new maps, while support for ranked matches arrives in March. In April the open beta will be available to everyone and will again bring new scenarios. A little further on we will be able to enjoy cooperative missions, a single player campaign and even a map editor.

Early Access is expected to be released in our fall. What did you think of this schedule? Are you looking forward to the game? Tell us in the comments below!