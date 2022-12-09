Croatia eliminated Brazil! World Cup semi-finals!

Croatia and Brazil faced off in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. The tough match was played at the Education City Stadium. Michael Oliver from the English Football Association took part in the critical fight. Croatia eliminated Brazil in a penalty shootout.

CROATIA – BRAZIL: 1-1

GOALS: 105+1′ Neymar, 117′ Petkovic

Serial penalties

Croatia – Brazil: 4-2

Ancestors: Vlasic, Majer, Modric, Orsic (Croatia) / Casemiro, Pedro (Brazil)

Missed: Rodrygo, Marquinhos (Brazil)

FIRST 11’S

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Pasalic, Perisic, Kramaric

Brazil: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Neymar, Raphinha, Vinicius, Richarlison