Critics’ Choice Super Awards: Men featuring

The Critics Choice Super Awards 2020 took place on Sunday (10) and rewarded great successes in television, cinema, streaming and comics. The award, which this year was presented by actor and director Kevin Smith and actress Dani Fernandez, focuses on geeks’ favorite productions, with categories geared towards this universe.

This year, the big standout series was The Boys, from Amazon Prime Video. The series, which follows a group of vigilantes in search of putting certain egocentric superheroes on the line, took home four trophies. Other winning titles were the films Palm Springs (with Andy Samberg, from Brooklyn 99) and Soul, Pixar’s new animation – both of which took three statuettes.

The Boys

The Boys. (Amazon Prime Video / Playback)

Check out the full list of Critics Choice Super Awards 2020 winners.

Best Action Film

Posting Blood (Netflix)

Best actor in action film

Delroy Lindo – Detachment Blood (Netflix)

Best actress in action film

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

Best animated film

Soul (Disney +)

Best voice actor in animated film

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney +)

Best voice actress in animated film

Tina Fey – Soul (Disney +)

Best Superhero Movie

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best actor in a superhero movie

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

Best actress in superhero film

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

Best horror film

The Invisible Man (Universal)

Best actor in a horror film

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)