Critics’ Choice Awards 2021: see the list of winners

This Sunday (7), happens the 26th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards, an annual award that honors the best cinematographic and television achievements. Historically, the award has been the most accurate thermometer for Oscar nominations.

In 2021, Netflix broke the record for nominations: 46 for films and 26 for series, totaling 72 titles in the running. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony takes place in a hybrid way (face-to-face and virtual), with host Taye Diggs and other presenters present on a stage in Los Angeles, while the nominees participate remotely.

The award is voted by the American Film and Television Critics Association. Check out this year’s winners:

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros)

Best supporting actress: Maria Bakalova, Borat: Next Cinema Tape (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Best supporting actor in a drama series: Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a miniseries or telefilm: Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a miniseries or telefilm: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim – Minari (A24)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Best actress in a miniseries or telefilm: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Best actor in miniseries or telefilm: John Boyega – Small Ax (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Comedy: Palm Springs (Hulu / Neon)

Best Comedy Special: Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) and Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

In update…