Criticism of Marvel Phase 4 Ignores One Incredible Advantage

Fans are somewhat critical of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how it’s being treated so far, but it’s actually creating a bigger universe than Phases 1 through 3 ever did. During Phase 1 (which includes everything up to the first Avengers movie) Nick Fury was the nexus of the Marvel universe. At the end of the first Iron Man, Nick Fury breaks into Tony Stark’s house after announcing at a press conference that he is Iron Man. He waits for Tony and asks him about something called the Avengers Initiative, which has inspired every fan who has seen this moment to wonder excitedly what will happen next. Phase 1 focused on the creation of the Avengers, as well as the creation of Thanos as the main villain of the universe.

Taking place after the Battle of New York, Phase 2 introduced Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man and Wasp, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Vision and the short-lived Mercury. This phase of the Marvel universe was colored by more mundane action when it wasn’t focused on the infinity stone, but infinity stones still permeated the Phase 2 films. In the movie “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” the plot revolved around the Ether, or the stone of “reality”, and in “Guardians of the Galaxy” there was a story with a stone of power. The world-building was done mostly in these two films, and the rest of the Phase was more autonomous when it came to the infinity Stones. Phase 3, which includes “Captain America: Civil War” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” has much more potential to build peace with infinity stones than previous phases. Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel used the stones as the center of their plots, culminating in “Infinity War” and “Finale”.

The intense scrutiny that every Marvel movie is currently undergoing makes it impossible to single out what Marvel does best. The fans complaining that Phase 4 was disjointed are probably the same people who would let some of the franchise’s best and most beloved films go by the wayside because they didn’t give them a place to be creative. The biggest world—building that has been done in the first three phases of the MCU is the inclusion of Thanos teasers throughout the series. Although many fans believe that Phase 4 is everywhere, it actually creates a larger universe than any Phase that preceded it.

Phase 4 Builds the Largest MCU Universe

Phase 4 of the MCU is so far connected by three main plot points: gods and/or cosmic entities, other planes and the multiverse. Given the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, the world now knows how the MCU treats gods and other cosmic entities such as the Celestials. Two lower-level celestials are present in the City of Omnipotence when Thor and the team visit it to get help from other gods in defeating Gorr. The beings that many people consider their gods were personified as arrogant, audacious and powerful. Opening up the universe to include gods expands the scope of what people can expect from the MCU.

Now that the gods are involved in the game, the story can develop in so many ways. The Phase 4 shows and films also address other planes of existence, such as hidden in Shang Chi, and will continue their game with other planes, as it began in Black Panther, and will undoubtedly continue to do so in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, various Spider-Men penetrated through portals to Earth-616 MCU. This opened up the possibility of the multiverse that created Doctor Strange 2 and any other problems that would arise now that the multiverse would be involved in the MCU. Everything is possible.

So far, the status quo of the Marvel universe has been changed more by Phase 4 films than by previous MCU phases. The introduction of such wild concepts as gods, other planes and the multiverse not only makes this phase of the MCU the most exciting, but also the widest and most filled with possibilities. MCU Phase 4 skeptics overlook the big picture because it gave viewers the most dramatic representation of new plot concepts, even though the phase is barely half over.