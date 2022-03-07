Critical Week Has Arrived For These 7 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

We’ve seen a lot of growth and development in the crypto space with a lot of strategic updates lately in the crypto markets. Other developments accompanying these developments were the establishment of new partnerships and the general adoption of the rapidly growing field accordingly.

Critical developments for these altcoin projects

To keep our readers informed, we have compiled some of the upcoming crypto events that are expected to occur this new week. These upcoming crypto events include strategic partnerships by altcoin projects, project launches, IGOs, and private sales.

Seedify IGO and special sale: Seedify has announced the details of another IGO and special sale event. This time, the launchpad platform will host an IGO and special sale event for the “play to earn” game Nomad Exiles. Nomad Exile is a blockchain-based Play-to-Earn (P2E) game designed and released by Pride Metaverse. At the time of this writing, the game had already had over a million downloads. Also, Seedify is the undisputed number one incubator and launchpad platform for blockchain games available today. Last month, Plutonians completed their IGO sale in under 58 seconds.

PolkaBridge AMM V2 launch

PolkaBridge AMM V2 Launch: Decentralized bridge platform PolkaBridge has announced the details of its upcoming AMM V2 launch. Also, according to reports, the launch is expected to take place on March 7, 2022. Also, PolkaBridge is the first decentralized bridge connecting Polkadot and other blockchains.

Minter will add support for BreederDodo DODO: On the other hand, decentralized network Minter has announced its plans to list BreederDodo DODO tokens. Minter will cross-chain DODO from the BNB chain and be powered using the PMM algorithm, according to an official tweet. In addition, Minter is a decentralized network where interested people can send, exchange and also earn cryptocurrencies.

Arix DEX launches metaverse

Arix DEX launches metaverse: Liquidity pool decentralized exchange Arix DEX has been in the limelight lately for all the right reasons. Additionally, the DEX platform has announced plans to launch its first metaverse product. The Metaverse product will be released on March 9, 2022.

Celo Espresso hard fork: Open fintech platform Celo has revealed the details of its upcoming espresso hard fork launch. Also, the espresso hard fork will go live on March 8, 2022. Also, Espresso is the second hard fork in the Celo ecosystem. According to the announcement, the hard fork will help bridge the gap between Ethereum and Celo.

Popular altcoin Kava Co-Chain Alpha launch

Kava Co-Chain Alpha Launch: Kava is preparing to launch its co-chain alpha network. Also, the co-chain alpha launch will include bringing together two of the largest decentralized ecosystems for a blockchain. This is quite impressive and will take the L-1 blockchain to new heights. In addition, the co-chain alpha launch will take place on March 8, 2022.

Polkastarter Cryptoverse land sale: The highly anticipated Polkastarter land sale is finally approaching. The NFT land sale of the decentralized platform will take place on March 8, 2022. In addition, users will be able to purchase land on the 3D metaverse platform Cryptoverse.