Critical Week Has Arrived For These 6 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

The markets seem to have faded a bit after the crypto bloodbath in January. Crypto markets have seen steady growth and currently have a market cap of around $2 trillion. Somanews has compiled some of the most important crypto events that are expected to happen this new week. Also, upcoming crypto events include the popular altcoin The Sandbox Web 3 land sale and Plutonians IDO on BLOKPAD.

This week’s top crypto events and altcoin developments

1. DeFiChain (DFI) Fort Canning Hill Upgrade. DeFiChain, a DeFi for Bitcoin platform, is counting down for its upcoming Fort Canning Hill upgrade. In addition, the upgrade is planned to be made at a block height of 1605000. Also, this block height is expected to occur on February 7, 2022. DeFiChain is a truly innovative platform. While Ethereum seems to be at the forefront of the DeFi space, DeFiChain is interested in implementing DeFi features in Bitcoin.

2. Launch of Harmony Bitcoin (BTC) Bridge Mainnet. The Harmony (ONE) blockchain has released details of its upcoming Bitcoin bridge-style launch. According to reports, final preparation for the launch will take place between February 7-9, 2022. Also, the launch in the form of a bridge will increase interoperability between both Harmony and the Bitcoin ecosystem. Also, Harmony is known as a fast and open blockchain. It also has incredibly low fees.

3. Sandbox Web 3.0 land sale. The Sandbox, the well-known sandbox game metaverse, has revealed the details of its Web 3 land sale. According to the announcement, the land sale will begin on February 10 at exactly 13:00. It will also include more than 550 plots, 164 premium plots and 8 tenders. Sandbox is currently one of the best blockchain gaming metaverses available today. It offers players the opportunity to own, create and earn monetary rewards from their gaming experience.

4. DSLA Protocol Metaverse NFTs. Decentralized alternative and risk management platform DSLA Protocol has published details of its metaverse NFTs. According to reports, the platform will hold a limited airdrop of 101 DSLA NFTs. Also, the drop will be from the DSLA inaugural metaverse collection and will take place on February 3, 2022.