Critical Warning From Binance CEO: Don’t Get Into This!

A warning against scams in the cryptocurrency and banking industry also came from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. CZ used Twitter to highlight the seriousness of phishing and fake SMS being used to prey on users.

Changpeng Zhao warns of fake links

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of volume, stated that many fake links and SMS were sent to the phones and e-mail addresses of exchange users. CZ said the following to warn the user in his post during the day:

There is a massive Phishing scam via SMS that includes a link to cancel withdrawals. It redirects to a phishing website to collect your credentials, as in the screenshot below. NEVER click on links from SMS! Always go to https://Binance.com via a bookmark. Stay safe.

Scammers preying on Binance users

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Changpeng Zhao warned of a phishing scam attempt targeting Binance users. In this phishing attack, the scammers send a message to users’ mobile phone informing them that a withdrawal request has been made from an unknown IP and they click on the link in the SMS to cancel it. As seen in the screenshot above, Binance users who click on the link in question are directed to a site where their credentials will be captured in the next step. Binance CEO also recommended that users always visit the website via bookmark or type the URL of the site themselves. On the other hand, Zhao also warned that users should never click on questionable links.

On February 2, which we quoted as Somanews, NBA team Miami Heat star player Jimmy Butler warned, “Everyone will tell you to buy crypto money on February 13, but you should be confident and do your own research”. It is known that the Super Bowl, one of the largest sports organizations in the USA, which will take place on February 13, receives intense advertisements, especially from crypto money companies. Binance CEO CZ advises users not to believe too much in advertisements by giving an implicit message.