Critical warning for iOS based COVID-19 applications!

Digital Forensics Initiative Director Jonathan Albright, who researches on iOS-based COVID-19 tracking applications, has revealed very interesting results. Albright tested 493 applications.

Saying that these applications have been tried in different countries, the manager said that all the software he tested could follow this epidemic. What is the main problem that makes users nervous?

iOS based COVID-19 tracking applications ignore privacy!

According to the information received, such programs actually demand more than the amount of information they need from the users. Jonathan Albright stated that most of the applications he used requested permission to access the camera, microphone, photo gallery, guide and location information.

According to Albright, not all of these permission requests are extremely unnecessary and well-intentioned. As it is known, most of this data is then used by those who earn income with ads to make a profit.

Only 47 of the 493 apps used Google’s and Apple’s exposure notice, which doesn’t ignore people’s privacy. Six of the seven iOS-based COVID-19 tracking apps used around the world can now get the permission they want from almost any user. People trust these apps.

According to other information provided by Albright, 44 percent of 493 applications wanted to access the camera, 22 percent to the microphone, 32 percent to the photo gallery and 11 percent to the guide. Some applications demand access to all kinds of information that they do not need.

Albright claimed that even some COVID-19 apps developed by universities and governments violated users’ privacy. It has also been reported that the privacy violation is also experienced on the Android side.



