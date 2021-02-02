Critical vulnerability threatening PCs from Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 developed by CD Projekt Red receives regular updates. Modding tools for the game have been published recently. Thanks to these published modding tools, players can develop mods for Cyberpunk 2077.

Critical vulnerability in cyberpunk 2077 files

CD Projekt Red told Eurogamer, “A group of community members reported us a vulnerability with external DLL files the game uses. This vulnerability could potentially be used as part of remote code execution on PCs. We appreciate the information provided by community members and will try to resolve this issue as soon as possible. ” made a statement in the form.

Also, CD Projekt Red does not recommend that players download mods from unknown sources. Specially created registration files also enable to exploit this vulnerability. It is stated that the mods in the NexusMods can also take advantage of this vulnerability. So until a new statement comes from CD Projekt Red, the players have to be very careful about it.