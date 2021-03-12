Critical update for Huawei smartphones!

Huawei has released the March 2021 security update for EMUI and Magic UI user interfaces. With this patch, a total of 147 CVE security bugs, 2 critical, 13 high and 132 medium, have been fixed on smartphones.

Huawei has detailed the fixed CVE errors. He warned that malicious people could control the device. In addition, the company provided information about the dangers that these errors could pose.

How to install Huawei security update?

To update your phone to the latest software version; You need to go to Settings> System> Software update. When you click the “Check for Updates” button from here, your phone will automatically start the update process.

Huawei listed the critical bugs it fixed with the March 2021 security update as follows:

1) CVE-2021-22322: Logical bypass vulnerability in some Huawei phones

Severity: Medium

Affected versions: EMUI 11.0.1, EMUI 11.0.0, EMUI 10.1.1, EMUI 10.1.0, EMUI 10.0.0, Magic UI 4.0.0, Magic UI 3.1.1, Magic UI 3.1.0, Magic UI 3.0. 0

Impact: Successful exploitation of this vulnerability can damage data privacy.

2) CVE-2021-22317: Configuration error in some Huawei products

Severity: Medium

Affected versions: EMUI 11.0.1, EMUI 10.1.1, EMUI 10.1.0, EMUI 10.0.0, EMUI 9.1.1, EMUI 9.1.0, Magic UI 3.1.1, Magic UI 3.1.0, Magic UI 3.0. 0, Magic UI 2.1.1

Impact: Successful exploitation of this vulnerability can damage data privacy.

3) CVE-2021-22316: Logical bypass vulnerability in some Huawei products due to design flaws