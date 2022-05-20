Critical Twitter Statement by Elon Musk: 5 percent!

While Tesla’s CEO and founder Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition process turned into a snake story, new statements came from the billionaire.

Elon Musk Announces His Focus

Elon Musk said in a tweet he shared today that he is no longer focused on buying Twitter. The Dogecoin advocate stated that he did not put any more thought into this process and only devotes less than 5% of his time to the Twitter deal. Musk emphasized that the main focus is Tesla and made the following statement:

To be clear, I spend less than 5% of my time buying Twitter. This is not rocket science! Yesterday Giga Texas!, today Starbase! Tesla is on my mind 24/7.

The Tesla boss also included a funny picture in his tweet. The picture in question shows a man walking with his girlfriend looking at a beautiful lady walking by. Musk described the man in the photo as himself, the woman next to him Tesla, and the other woman passing by them on Twitter. Commenting on the photo, Musk said, “So the situation may look like the one below, but it’s not true.” With this picture, Musk pointed out that the main focus is Tesla, not Twitter.

The Process of Getting Twitter, Dead End!

Ever since the Twitter board agreed to sell the social media company to Musk, the eyes of the whole world have been on the final decision from Elon Musk. But little progress has been made, apart from investments by several companies, including Binance, to fund the deal. Musk announced on Tuesday this week that the Twitter deal will not progress until the company’s CEO demonstrates the extent of bot activities on the platform. This shocked his followers. Musk claimed that contrary to the Twitter CEO’s claim that bots control only 5% of all accounts on the social media platform, this rate is actually 20%.

Elon Musk added that there is no question of renegotiating the Twitter deal to less than the previously agreed-upon $44 billion. Recent claims that bots account for 20% of Twitter accounts dropped the price of the company’s stock by 19% a few hours later. It was previously stated that one of the reasons why Musk wanted to buy Twitter was to eliminate bots and scammers. Last week, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin said that the biggest consequence of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter may not be a specific policy change, but a change in users’ behavior. Buterin claimed that Elon Musk’s supporters would greatly boost morale, while his critics would likely feel marginalized on the platform.