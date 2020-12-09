Critical Step for Institutional Adoption of Bitcoin (BTC)

Institutional adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) may have been accelerated by the credit news announced by Fidelity Digital. Fidelity Digital, the crypto currency subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, which has $ 3.3 trillion in assets under its management, will now give Bitcoin-backed loans to institutional investors.

Fidelity will issue a Bitcoin-backed loan

Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets, stated that the target of this step is investors who want to raise capital without making sales. Fidelity’s target audience includes mutual funds, cryptocurrency miners and over-the-counter trading platforms (OTC). Investors will be able to withdraw fiat loans directly, leaving their Fidelity-secured funds as collateral.

Taking such an important step after the Bitcoin price broke the all-time record points to growing interest. Jessop emphasized that the Bitcoin collateral loan is “an essential feature” and a must. According to the famous name, this feature can become one of the most important elements of the ecosystem as the market grows and matures.

An important step for institutional investors

In fact, there are many companies that provide Bitcoin or cryptocurrency-guaranteed credit services. However, the fact that this comes directly from the Fidelity front with institutional investors increases the importance of development. In a survey conducted by Fidelity earlier this year, it was revealed that there is a growth in the rate of institutional investors. In the related survey, it was revealed that the rate of corporate companies or managers interested in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies has reached from 47% to 60%.

Crypto coins can now be used comfortably in daily life, especially with news from PayPal and Visa fronts. However, launching such a service for institutional investors by Fidelity, which is at the heart of Wall Street, could certainly speed up the flow of “smart money” into the industry. In a recent comment published by JPMorgan, emphasizing that the investors in Bitcoin will increase in the long term supports these developments.

Could it be effective in preventing heavy BTC sales?

In the coronavirus crisis in March 2020, it is known that people sold large amounts of BTC and crypto money to switch to fiat money. In addition, the unexpected cash reserve needs of institutional investors may push them to sell their crypto money funds. However, providing such a loan service directly by Fidelity will prevent the above situation to some extent.



