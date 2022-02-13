Critical Russia meeting between US President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky

While the crisis between Ukraine and Russia continued, a telephone conversation took place between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Valdimir Zelenskiy. During the meeting, Biden made it clear that he would respond swiftly and decisively to any aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

In the statement made by the White House, it was noted that Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, making it clear that the United States, together with its allies and partners, will respond swiftly and decisively to any Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In the statement, it was reported that Biden and Zelensky agreed on “diplomacy and deterrence” in response to Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border.