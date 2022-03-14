Critical List: Here are the Altcoins Whales Are Selling and HODLing!

Crypto investors’ eyes are today focused on the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee’s decision to ban cryptocurrencies working with the mining model, which will be voted on during the day. Aside from Elon Musk’s announcement that he will not sell his Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoins, BTC and most altcoins have yet to strongly break the resistance levels where the bulls will take the stage. In this article, let’s take a look at which tokens Ethereum whales are selling and accumulating in an environment dominated by regulatory decisions that closely concern the cryptocurrency market.

Whales sold the most altcoins/tokens in the last 24 hours

The WhaleStats chart below shows the coins that whales have disposed of in the past 24 hours. Apart from Ethereum, we see whales selling USDC and USDT stablecoins in this time frame. BUSD and TUSD are not on the bestsellers list today. Gala Games (GALA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are other tokens that whales prefer to sell at $23,000 and $11,000, respectively. Further down the list is the derivative product of the FTX exchange, the 3X Short Bitcoin Token (BEAR). BEAR is an ERC20 token that seeks short positions at -3 times the daily return of Bitcoin. It can be said that whales have increased their trades on BEAR in the current market conditions.

An overview of the list with the above tokens:

USD Coin (USDC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Gala Games (GALA)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

3X Short Bitcoin Token (BEAR)

Wootrade Network (WOO)

Alchemix (ALCX)

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

PAX Gold (PAXG)

HODL basket of whales

The chart below shows the 10 coins with the highest average dollar value among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FTX Token (FTT) are the cryptocurrencies with the largest token position in dollar value among these wallets. In recent days, the first place has been taken over by Shiba, while MANA and MATIC are other altcoins in the whale class long-term wallet.

List of cryptocurrencies hodled by whales:

Ethereum (ETH)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

FTX Token (FTT)

USD Coin (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

BitPanda (BEST)

OKEx (OCD)

Polygon (MATIC)

Decentraland (MANA)

SwissBorg (CHSB)