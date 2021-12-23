Critical Development: Binance Lists 6 New Altcoin Pairs!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 6 altcoin pairs. The exchange adds “COCOS/TRY, GXS/BNB, LINK/BNB, LUNA/ETH, MDT/BUSD and NULS/BUSD” to its platform.

Binance will launch trading on 12/24/2021 for the trading pairs COCOS/TRY, GXS/BNB, LINK/BNB, LUNA/ETH, MDT/BUSD and NULS/BUSD. Please note: TL is a fiat currency and does not represent any other cryptocurrency. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

In addition, Binance has listed 2 new cryptocurrencies on the Innovation Zone platform today. The exchange added Convex Finance (CVX) and ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) to its platform. With the news of the listing, altcoin prices suddenly rose.