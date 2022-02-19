Critical Day Today For These 14 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Over the weekend, with Bitcoin fighting for $40,000 and leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH) battling below $3,000; most cryptocurrencies experienced a wider decline in price. However, some altcoins’ networks are improving. Also, cryptocurrency exchanges continue to list coins. Creators of cryptocurrency projects also meet their communities. Today, such developments have been/will occur in 14 altcoins.

Today, it can be considered critical for 14 altcoins. Because listings, integrations, network and product updates, and community events on various cryptocurrency exchanges will be seen. Below, you can find a list of developments that will or have been experienced in 14 altcoins:

Metahero (HERO) announced today that one of the “biggest” announcements will be made for the project.

Mutant Money NFT launch on Stacks (STX) took place.

The BigShortBets (BIGSB) team and community will hold a face-to-face meeting in Poland today.

Space SIP (SIP), 1.3.1 of the Space SIP game. releases version.

Flux (FLUX) will hold a question and answer event on Youtube.

Strong (STRONG) will hold a question and answer event.

Metis Token (METIS) announced the start of the purchasing process for the Mines IDO.

Strong (STRONG) will hold another question and answer event on Discord.

MEXC Global will list Bit Hotel (BTH) with Tether (USDT) pair at 15.00 Turkish time.

MEXC Global listed the Universe Finance Token (UNT) with USDT pair at 14:00.

MEXC Global will list MetaVisa (MESA) with USDT pair at 15.00.

SW DAO (SWD) reports that wallet development has begun.

Radix (XRD) will meet with community members in London tonight.

BKEX lists NvirWorld (NVIR) with USDT pair.