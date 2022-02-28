Critical Day Today For These 11 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

While LUNA’s impressive run takes it to a 5-week high, Bitcoin fails to rise above $40,000. After failing to surpass $40,000 yesterday, Bitcoin dropped nearly $2,000 in the hours that followed, but recouped some of the losses. Most altcoins were atypically calm on a daily scale, but looking at the wider timeframe, LUNA charted a new monthly high. Meanwhile, new developments continue to occur in many cryptocurrencies. Today, listings and meetings are taking place in 14 altcoins.

Important today for these 14 altcoin projects

Eroverse (ERO) is launching its dApp (decentralized application) beta today at 20:00 Turkey time.

Vault Hill City (VHC) launches the staking pool with Alliance Block at 17.00.

Klever (KLV) moves to phase two on the validator testnet. This transition will take place at 17.00 Turkish time.

Aleph Zero (AZERO) will hold a question and answer event on Discord. The two founders of the project will attend the meeting and it will be held at 21.00 CET.

Bid voting for OpenDAO (SOS) ends today at 21.00 CET.

Tapioca DAO and Boba Network (BOBA) are holding a question and answer event.

KEX will list Rainicorn (RAINI) with Tether (USDT) pair later in the day.

BKEX lists Kunci Coin (KUNCI) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global listed Metaa MVRS (MVRS) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

Syscoin (SYS) will hold a question and answer event with the Vietnamese community via telegram.

Latest situation in the market

Since Europe saw its first war since 1945, the past few days have been pretty volatile for the cryptocurrency space and all other financial markets. After weeks of escalating tensions, Russia launched a “special military operation” against Ukraine. Bitcoin slumped from $39,000 to $34,000, but assurances that the US and other nations would only impose severe sanctions and not engage in an all-out war against Russia sent the asset higher. The next day, BTC reclaimed all its lost value and even attempted to rise further and challenged $40,000 yesterday but is trading at $39,000 at the time of writing.