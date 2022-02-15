Critical date in Ukraine-Russia tension

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared February 16, which is alleged to be the day when Russia will attack Ukraine, a public holiday with the name “Unity Day”.

Oleskiy Danilov, Chairman of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, said on February 16 that Russia did not foresee a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

In his statement to the press, Danilov stated that they are aware of the developments and risks in their land.

Stating that the situation is completely under control, Danilov stated that they do not foresee a large-scale attack from Russia on February 16 or 17.

Zelenskiy addressed the Ukrainians with a video message he shared on social media.

Stating that February 16 will be the day of the attack, Zelenskiy said, “We will make it the Day of Unity. The necessary decision has been signed. On that day, we will hang our national flags, wear our yellow-blue ribbons and show our unity to the whole world.” used the phrase.

In the US media, it was claimed that US President Joe Biden informed the leaders of Western countries that Russia could attack Ukraine on February 16.

US State Department Spokesperson urges Russia to diplomacy

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price pointed out that there is still opportunity to resolve the crisis in Ukraine through diplomacy, “We are not saying that (Russian) President Putin has made a final decision. There is still a window of opportunity to resolve this crisis through dialogue and diplomacy. It is positioned to take swift and aggressive action against Ukraine if a political decision is made.” said.

US State Department Spokesperson Price, in his daily press briefing, made evaluations about the increasing tension in Ukraine and the diplomatic dimension of the process.

Price charged on Moscow, emphasizing that Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and that they have not seen any signs of declining tensions.

Evaluating the news that “the invasion may begin on February 16”, which was reflected in the US media, Price noted that it is not possible and correct to give a date, and stated that they are not sure that Russia has yet made its final decision on the attack, but that they have not seen any steps to reduce the tension.

“We are not saying that (Russian) President Putin has made a final decision. We have not said anything like that to our allies. There is still a window of opportunity to resolve this crisis through dialogue and diplomacy. But mainly Russia will quickly and aggressively attack Ukraine if a political decision is made. It has positioned itself to take action against either.” used the phrases.

Price also warned that if Putin decides to invade politically, attacks may begin in a very short time, and that Russia will be responsible for the human cost that will arise in such a case.

Calling on Moscow to use the still existing diplomacy window, Price reiterated his warning that if Russia takes a military step, it will be subject to severe sanctions.

The US spokesperson also described the relocation of the American Embassy in Ukraine from Kiev to Lviv as “a precaution they took against any possibility of attack.”

Price, on the other hand, avoided giving a clear answer to the question about the news that Russia had shifted some of its troops to new positions on the border line for the invasion, and only said that the tension in the region was increased by Russia.