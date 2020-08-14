Critical claim for Samsung Galaxy S21 camera

There has been a new development for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and ToF camera technology. It is said that the new flagship, which is said to be released on September 5, 2020, will resemble the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 may not be equipped with ToF camera

The Elec, who is among the news sources close to Samsung, announced that Samsung has started a new project on ToF camera. This technology, which stands for Time-of-Flight, was produced for 3D scanning with augmented reality.

The ToF camera, which also uses virtual reality technology, may not be included in the Galaxy S21. The Elec suggested that Samsung took such a path because it could not find enough space for the ToF camera.

In addition, it was stated that Apple is ahead of the Samsung team in this regard. Because Apple and Sony have joined forces for this technology. Samsung retreated to its own shell in response to this collaboration and started to wait.

It was stated that Samsung did not give up the ToF camera technology and started to produce a new image sensor. It is not yet clear whether this sensor will meet users or not. The South Korean representative analyzes how their competitors have developed technologies for this camera.

Samsung will act on the success of the ToF cameras developed by Apple and Sony. The Elec thinks that the new ToF sensors developed by Samsung will be used in the Galaxy Note 21 series.



