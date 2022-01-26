Critical Announcement from Binance for These 5 Altcoins: Delisted!

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, made a new announcement. Bitcoin and altcoin exchange reported that it will delist trading pairs in some altcoins, that is, remove it from the platform.

A new altcoin announcement came from Binance

Binance, the world’s largest Bitcoin and altcoin exchange in terms of trading volume, announced on January 28 that it will remove five trading pairs from the platform. This will take place two days later, at 06:00 CEST. The trading pairs that will be removed from the platform are as follows:

Hegic (HEGIC) / Ethereum (ETH)

Kusama (KSM) / AUD

Hifi Finance (MFT) / Binance Coin (BNB),

Swipe (SXP) / AUD,

Nem (XEM) / Binance USD (BUSD)

Users will still be able to trade the above cryptocurrencies with other trading pairs available on Binance. It is worth noting that some of the above altcoins are stablecoins pegged to a particular currency.

Binance has listed new altcoins

Recently, the world’s largest crypto exchange listed another crypto currency based on Terra (LUNA), as well as a new altcoin project in the Polkadot ecosystem. In its new announcement, Binance said it lists Acala (ACA) and Polkadot (DOT) parachain, an Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform. Hours later that same day, Binance announced that it had listed Anchor Protocol (ANC), a lending and borrowing protocol, on the Terra Blockchain.