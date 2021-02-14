Cristina and Burke’s relationship was aimed at success

Watching Cristina and Burke bend to each other’s will on Grey’s Anatomy with extreme difficulty was something that greatly entertained the couple’s fans. While Cristina Yang and Preston Burke as a couple made sense in many ways.

They consoled each other

Although Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) insisted that she was fine after that emergency surgery, it soon became clear that she was not. While many of her friends tried to comfort her, Burke (Isaiah Washington) was the only one who seemed to understand her.

Likewise, Cristina also knew how to comfort Burke when no one else could. She was the one who got Burke back on his feet on Grey’s Anatomy. They just seemed to put each other on a level that no one else could understand.

Some lessons were taught

Preston Burke was a very correct man, extremely disciplined and rigid. No one could have imagined him relaxing and even dancing. But he does it with an exuberant Cristina Yang in the morning at his apartment.

The scene with the two dancing freely showed viewers how they were able to have fun and enjoy each other’s company. Burke was a homebody and liked to cook, and to some extent he managed to make Cristina enjoy the little pleasures.

Letting her go

Burke finally came to his senses and realized what he was doing on his wedding day on Grey’s Anatomy. He was pressuring Cristina to marry him even though she knew it was not what she wanted and who she was.

Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) knew her well enough to know that Cristina Yang would marry him, just because she loved him, and not because she wanted to on Grey’s Anatomy.

And Preston Burke knew Cristina wouldn’t be her if she did it for him. So he made the decision to let her go. His ability to come to terms with her, albeit in an unfortunate moment, about her relationship showed how much he understood her on Grey’s Anatomy.