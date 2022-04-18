Cristiano Ronaldo’s sad day! Newborn baby died

Manchester United star player Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that his newborn baby has passed away.

World-famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo announced the bad news on his Instagram account. The 37-year-old Manchester United star shared the shocking news with his followers. Cristiano Ronaldo announced that his newborn baby has passed away.

The Portuguese football player shared on his Instagram account, “This is the greatest pain a mother and father can experience. The birth of our daughter gives us strength, hope and happiness right now. My dear son, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he would have twins with Georgina Rodriguez by posting on his Instagram account on October 28, 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who became a father for the first time in 2010, has 5 children. Three children of the Portuguese star were born from a surrogate mother. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a daughter named Alana Martina with Georgina Rodriguez, has 3 girls and 2 boys.