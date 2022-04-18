Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn son dies

The couple of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced that their son from their newborn twins died.

Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest stars of the football world, announced on his social media account that he lost his son from his newborn twins.

Announcing the news with his Instagram post, Ronaldo’s statement is as follows:

“We lost our newborn son. This is the greatest pain a parent can go through. The birth of our daughter gives us a little bit of strength, hope and happiness right now… Dear son, you are our angel. We will always love you.”