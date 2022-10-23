Cristiano Ronaldo’s Dismissal Would Have Cost Manchester United Dearly.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Manchester United is considered to be at the lowest level.

The player was excluded from the team that met Chelsea yesterday, refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday after a season of poor performance, after missing pre-season due to the summer search for an exit.

And now, according to The Sun, United could face a huge termination fee.

It is reported that United firmly insisted on a significant fee (about 20 million pounds) for Ronaldo in the summer.

But if United want to terminate his contract in January, the club will be forced to pay 10 million pounds to delete the Portuguese star from their books.

Early termination will require Manchester United to pay Ronaldo’s full salary before the end date of his contract — in this case, until June 30, 2023.

If United had terminated the contract before January, the fee would naturally have been higher.

Of course, by mutual agreement between the club and the player, this fee can be reduced, although it is unclear whether Ronaldo would be interested in reducing any potential payout.

Similarly, it’s hard to imagine United paying for the privilege of playing Ronaldo for someone else.

However, this has happened before at Old Trafford on many occasions, and Alexis Sanchez was one of those cases.

One of the possibilities was to allow Ronaldo to leave for another club on a free transfer.

Of course, to do this, someone must want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, and this club must be able to meet his significant financial and sporting requirements.