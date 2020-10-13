Cristiano Ronaldo’s COVID-19 Test Finds Positive

The Portuguese Football Association announced that the star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who played in Juventus, tested positive for COVID-19. The Federation announced that the tests of other players were negative.

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the number of famous names infected with the virus is increasing. Finally, it was announced today that Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement was made by the Portuguese Football Association.

In a statement made by the country’s federation, it was stated that Ronaldo’s COVID-19 test was positive, but he did not show any symptoms. Football federation, star player as a precautionary Turkey tomorrow clock 21: 45, removed from the team of Sweden has announced that it will be played match.

Ronaldo will not be in the squad for the upcoming matches:

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was shown as one of the best players in the world and was awarded numerous awards, was quarantined in March. However, the star player was quarantined as a precaution in March not because of the positive COVID-19 tests, but because of the positive test of his teammate Daniele Rugani.

The 35-year-old star player, wearing the Juventus jersey, sweated on the field against France for his national team on Sunday. In addition, the player had fought against Spain last week. Ronaldo will not show up not only in Sweden, but also in Crotone and Dynamo Kyiv matches, due to the positive virus test.

With the positive test of Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, eyes turned to other players. While wondering whether other players have also caught coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced in its today’s statement that none of the players had COVID-19.



