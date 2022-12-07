Cristiano Ronaldo’s Comments From Fernando Santos Justify Eric ten Hag’s Position

The boss of the Portuguese national team, Fernando Santos, said that in the future it is necessary to determine the role of Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team.

Santos spoke after his team’s resounding victory over Switzerland in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup.

Ronaldo was named on the bench after Santos expressed his dissatisfaction with the 37-year-old’s position in the defeat by South Korea.

Gonzalo Ramos was chosen in his place, who scored a hat-trick and took Selecao to the quarterfinals, where they will fight Morocco.

Ronaldo’s non-inclusion represents the first time he has not started a game for Portugal at a major tournament since Euro 2008.

Santos said of the striker’s situation: “It still needs to be determined. I have a very close relationship with him — I always have, I’ve known him since I was 19.”

“This relationship is only developing, Ronaldo and I never interpret the human aspect of the manager and the player (in relation to) what we should do during the match.”

“I will always take into account in my role that he is an important player to have in the team… It is important to look at the example of the history of this player, he is one of the best players in the world, playing professionally, being the captain. ”

Santos was asked if Ronaldo would start against Morocco. He cleverly dodged the question, instead saying he would definitely be involved.

Santos’ actions in the situation with the five-time winner of the Golden Ball largely reflect what Eric ten Hag went through when Ronaldo was still at the club.

It was obvious that the team was playing better in his absence, but the scorer could not accept the reduction of the role he now occupies in the Portuguese national team.

This led to a bitter departure from Old Trafford. Like Ten Hag, Santos is doing the right thing, and the team as a whole will only benefit from his bold decision.