Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to make ManU champion!

Cristiano Ronaldo, who transferred to Manchester United, is sure that they will be champions this season, but the calculations are not as sure as he is.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a comeback to Manchester United, leaving Juventus in the past few weeks. On this return, the star player told his teammates that they needed to win the Premier League title this season. Moreover, the famous football player is quite ambitious in this regard. He already emphasized the championship in many of his statements. But data experts aren’t sure about ManU. Experts calculated the championship with the help of a supercomputer. Here is the result…

Cristiano Ronaldo wants a championship but…

The 36-year-old football player signed a two-year contract with his former club after 12 years of adventure with Real Madrid and Juventus. Along with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Ronaldo’s arrival also garnered confidence among United fans. He could win his first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo is sure to return to the club to win trophies. After signing, “I have a great history with this great club. I was here at 18 and of course I am very happy to be back home after 12 years.” said. But according to the data experts at Infogol, Ronaldo will need to focus on cup competitions in the first season.

The site in question can produce a table for the end of the season by predicting the results of each Premier League match. However, according to his calculations, the champion this season will be Manchester City. Second and third place he predicted Liverpool and Chelsea would taste. Manchester United will complete the top four.