Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Ruled Out: Manchester United Predicted XI Match Against Aston Villa

Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag will need to announce changes for Thursday’s match against Aston Villa in the Champions League Cup after being humiliated by the Midlands team on Sunday.

The strategy of using Cristiano Ronaldo as a target suffered a complete failure at Villa Park, since the Portuguese were completely subordinate to Tyrone Mings from Villa.

Since Anthony Martial had a few minutes in this game, we expect that he will be recalled to the central striker position, and the 37-year-old will drop to the bench.

The positions of the flanks will depend on the physical fitness of Anthony, who missed three games due to a minor injury, and Jaydon Sancho, who was ill.

Sancho is probably the most likely of the two to recover in time, so we predict that Marcus Rashford will return to the left flank, and Sancho will play on the right flank, and Alejandro Garnacho will drop to the bench.

Garnacho was great, but because of his age, it’s difficult to expect him to play another 90 minutes.

If Anthony is fit, he will replace Sancho on the right in our lineup.

In defense, Luke Shaw struggled with Villa, and he was replaced by Tyrell Malasia, despite the fact that it was his shot that was deflected into United’s only goal. A drop in the Show’s performance may mean that Malasia will get a start on Thursday.

On the other flank, Diogo Dalot will almost certainly continue, as he is suspended for Sunday’s Premier League match with Fulham.

Despite the fact that he scored three goals, we expect Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof to remain in the center of defense, although Harry Maguire is hoping for another chance.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro should remain the first defensive midfielders, while Bruno Fernandes returns ahead of them after being suspended for one match. Donny van de Beek will drop to the bench.

David de Gea will undoubtedly be in goal.

With all that in mind, here’s our projected XI for the game: