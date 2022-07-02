Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United: fans’ reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo’s days in the Premier League may soon come to an end.

According to numerous reports, the soccer superstar has asked Manchester United to let him leave if the club receives a satisfactory offer during the transfer window this summer.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United just a year ago, having left Juventus at the same time.

According to The Times, the 37-year-old wants to leave the Premier League to finish his career in the Champions League.

“EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for permission to leave Manchester United if the Premier League club receives a satisfactory offer in the transfer window,” the statement said.

Ronaldo can’t find a suitable house in any way. Some fans believe that his decision to leave Real Madrid began to haunt him.

“Leaving Real Madrid will go down in history as one of the grossest mistakes made, by all accounts, by the second player in his sport, he thought he had become more than a club, and since then everything has gone downhill. Perez knew he was a one-off, Ronaldo thought he was ‘and that was his downfall,” the fan said.

It is also a disaster for Manchester United, who will have a hard time finding a replacement striker.

“If it’s true… This is a disaster. No United striker on the market could replace him. It would be fine if we signed Nunes,” another fan wrote.

This summer, Ronaldo can shake the football world again.