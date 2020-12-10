Cristiano ronaldo upset Messi

In the Champions League, in the Barcelona-Juventus match between Messi and Ronaldo, Juve was the winner with a score of 3-0.

The first day of the 6th week of the UEFA Champions League group stage was completed except for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) -Medipol Başakşehir match.

Final matches were held in Groups E, G and H, the most important club-level organization of European football.

The situation in Group H, where Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Leipzig have 9 points each, became clear after the last matches.

Leipzig won the Manchester United fight on the field 3-2 with goals from Angelino, Haidara and Kluivert. Leipzig finished the group with this result.

In the PSG-Medipol Başakşehir match, Medipol Başakşehir withdrew from the field and went to the locker room, citing racist rhetoric of the fourth referee to assistant coach Pierre Webo. Istanbul Başakşehir Senior Manager (CEO) Mustafa Eröğüt announced that the PSG match will resume this evening (Wednesday, December 9).

Although the fight was interrupted, PSG, which had a double average advantage against Manchester United, also made the tour.

Juventus match, Ronaldo wins duel too

The match between Barcelona and Juventus, which guaranteed to leave Group G, also brought star players Messi and Ronaldo against each other.

The visiting team Juventus won the field 3-0 with Ronaldo’s penalty in the 13th and 52nd minutes and McKennie in the 20th minute. Juventus thus finished the group with double averages as the leader.

Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, who is the top scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League, increased the number of goals to 134.

Thus, after Chelsea and Sevilla in Group E, Juventus and Barcelona in Group G, Leipzig and PSG in Group H got their name written in the last 16 rounds.

Krasnodar, Dinamo Kiev and Manchester United, who finished their group in 3rd place, reached the last 32 rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

The results obtained in the last week of E, G and H groups are as follows:

Group E:

Rennes (France) – Sevilla (Spain): 1-3

Chelsea (England) – Krasnodar (Russia): 1-1

Group G:

Dinamo Kiev (Ukraine) – Ferencvaros (Hungary): 1-0

Barcelona (Spain) – Juventus (Italy): 0-3

Group H:

Leipzig (Germany) – Manchester United (England): 3-2



