Cristiano Ronaldo topped the famous list of the best-selling athletes of Sports Pro.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the most sought—after athlete in the world!

This is stated in the list compiled by SportsPro via The Mail. In their analysis and research, the United mascot came out on top, ahead of other great people in the world of sports.

Ronaldo topped the chart by a significant margin from tennis sensation Serena Williams, who took second place.

Englishman and 7-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton took third place.

Basketball legend LeBron James and Ronaldo’s old rival Lionel Messi round out the top five in the list.

The 37-year—old footballer is one of the greatest stars in the world and is considered one of the greatest footballers ever engaged in this sport.

Ronaldo also boasts that he is the most popular person on Instagram in the world. He has more than 489 million subscribers.

Some of the most notable Portuguese deals include Nike, Clear, Bet365 and Herbalife. He also has his own collection of clothes, sunglasses and perfumes that are sold all over the world.

Michael Long, editorial director of SportsPro, said about who is the best-selling athlete in the world: “We at SportsPro have been asking ourselves this question every year since 2010, and every year the process of answering it gives an exciting snapshot of the Sports Marketing business.”

“Marketability can be defined in different ways, but it is clear from our in-depth assessment that each of the athletes in this year’s diverse list represents significant value for their brand partners.”

“Not only are they elite, well-known athletes in their sports, their personal reach and influence, and in many cases their willingness to speak out on social issues, make them ideal ambassadors for companies seeking to communicate sincerely with consumers.”

While Ronaldo’s influence on the United football field may have declined dramatically, his influence in terms of marketing and awareness of values remains unchanged.

It can be argued that this is the reason why the Glazers kept him at Old Trafford so stubbornly, despite numerous attempts by the player to leave.

I hope he will be able to make his football contribution to United and help the team.