Cristiano Ronaldo: Shines with the youth of Juventus!

Cristiano Ronaldo already has an heir ready to succeed him! The five-time Ballon d’Or sees his son a hit with the young people of Juve …

In the Ronaldo family, I therefore ask for the son … Because after Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time golden ball and soon top scorer in a national team, CR7 Junior sends heavy with the young people of Juve …

Indeed, Junior followed his dad to his club. So, after Real Madrid, CR7 Junior joins the youth of Juventus Turin. Same last name, same first name, same number … But the resemblance doesn’t end there.

Because Cristiano Ronaldo Junior already plays in the youth of Juve. Holder, attacker, he tries to follow in his father’s footsteps … And he is a hit in his category. He has impressive stats …

He has therefore played 23 matches since the start of the season. But the most impressive remains his goals… Because he scores almost two goals per game! With 58 goals and 18 assists, he is already impressive.

Nothing predicts him the same career as his dad, but the Junior of the family is undoubtedly the pride of his father … Perhaps we will one day have a second Cristiano Ronaldo champion in history?

CRISTIANO RONALDO JUNIOR CARDBOARD

CR7, the real one, has not yet left the grounds that his son is already following in his footsteps. At almost 36 years old, he seems poised to look for a few more records before hanging up his boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo would even consider leaving Juventus Turin at the end of his contract, next June. Because he still has ambitions, he still wants to win titles… And have fun on the pitch!

We saw him again this week against Andorra, he seems ready to fight for new goals. He has just joined Ferenc Puskas in fifth place among the top scorers of all time …

We are therefore waiting for Junior to join CR7 … But Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet bowed out, and he may wait a little longer before giving way!



