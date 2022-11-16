Cristiano Ronaldo Says Ignorant Ralf Rangnick Had No Idea What He Was Doing

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his criticism of the club’s former interim boss Ralph Rangnik.

The first part of Ronaldo’s full interview with Piers Morgan was interrupted, and the Portuguese could not withstand any criticism of Rangnik, who answered Ronaldo himself yesterday.

Ronaldo told Morgan that Rangnik had no idea what he was doing and that he had no idea who he was.

The 37-year-old insisted that after the departure of Ole Gunnar Sulscher, bringing in the German was a mistake on the part of club bosses, and instead they should have chosen a more elite tactician.

Ronaldo said in a high—profile interview: “No, he didn’t know [Ragnik had no idea], he knew the club well, but he didn’t know the size of the club, the history of the club – another reason to bring in a top manager. , not a sports director.”

When asked if he knew who Ragnik was, Ronaldo replied: “I didn’t know, no matter who I asked, he didn’t know.”

“I have always been close to the best coaches in the world. Zidane, Ancelotti, Mourinho, Fernando Santos, Allegri. So I have some experience because I learned from them.”

The Portuguese captain said that although he respects each coach, their different approaches, different opinions and different mentalities, he does not agree with some points and the manner of Rangnik’s game.

In particular, the manner of playing with high pressure came to the fore.

The five-time winner of the Golden Ball praised Sulscher, who, according to him, was a good person, but, unfortunately, did not meet the expectations of working at United.

However, he supported the Norwegian to get back on his feet and prove his bravery as a manager in future coaching positions.

Ronaldo attributed Solksjaer’s failure to the difficulty of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson.