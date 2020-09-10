Cristiano Ronaldo ready to play until he is 40?

It must be said that the football legend has a lot of talent. She thus connects the feats and continues to surprise her fans.

Not long ago, the Portuguese player reached the symbolic milestone of 100 goals for the national team. No, you’re not dreaming !

His many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know. Among them, we find Ryan Giggs, his former teammate.

The latter then praised his friend and therefore believes he will play until he is 40 years old. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s healthy lifestyle, it doesn’t seem crazy.

RYAN GIGGS PRAISES CRISTIANO RONALDO!

So recently Ryan Giggs praised his friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I saw him early in his career and you couldn’t predict he would score so many goals.”

“He was a talent, one of those brilliant players who know how to thrill you. He scored 40 goals in one season and from then on everything he did was remarkable ”

“He can play until he’s 40, but he has to be at a good club. He’s someone who takes care of him. ”

“He eats well, rests and lives for football. He’s the best professional I’ve ever worked with “.

You will understand, Cristiano Ronaldo will not stop making you vibrate. Hats off to the artist!



